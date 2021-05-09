Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

NOMD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $28.74. 513,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

