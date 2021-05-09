WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,224 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $164.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,215 shares of company stock worth $3,447,449 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.