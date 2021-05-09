Exane Derivatives Buys 182 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $390.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.70. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $290.08 and a one year high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.