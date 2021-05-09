InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IDCC stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 226,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,730. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

