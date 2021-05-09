McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,838 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $444.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.79 and its 200 day moving average is $409.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.76 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

