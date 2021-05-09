Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 134.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB opened at $31.89 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

