iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $950,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,252,000.

VLUE opened at $107.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66.

