CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 577,563 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

