Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $141.38 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

