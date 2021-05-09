Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

