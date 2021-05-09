Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $137.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $138.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

