Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,260,073 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Carrier Global worth $194,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.