TCF National Bank Sells 38,092 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,092 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

