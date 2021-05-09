Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in The Southern by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

