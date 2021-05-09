US Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,337 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $229.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.88 and its 200-day moving average is $208.38. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $229.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

