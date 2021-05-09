Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

