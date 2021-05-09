Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 186.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $73,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $873.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $877.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $788.71 and a 200 day moving average of $722.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

