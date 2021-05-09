Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in General Motors by 858.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $68,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

