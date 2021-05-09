Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Achieves $82.35 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $82.35 million and approximately $807,815.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.94 or 0.00692092 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000914 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005840 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00138954 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019785 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

