Primecoin (XPM) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.53 million and $1.32 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,145,543 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

