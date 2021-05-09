Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $220.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.57 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

