Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $123.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.