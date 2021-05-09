The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $235.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.