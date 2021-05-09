Graham (NYSE:GHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.15 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

NYSE:GHC traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.58. 16,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $660.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $614.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

