CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%.

Shares of CPLG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 202,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

