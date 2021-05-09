Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.75. 2,442,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

