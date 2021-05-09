BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 271,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,099. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

