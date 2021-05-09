Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

