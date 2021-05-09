Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $308,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Argus cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

