Creative Planning Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

