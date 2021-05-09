Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 559,277 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,013,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 559,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Ford Motor worth $171,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -295.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.