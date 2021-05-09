McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.99 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after buying an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.