CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,887,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,921. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

