Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003375 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.53 or 0.00791102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.66 or 0.09166762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001688 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.