Comparing Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Norwood Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 2.45 $16.11 million $2.11 12.89 Norwood Financial $54.06 million 3.82 $14.22 million N/A N/A

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Level One Bancorp and Norwood Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 16.07% 10.23% 0.86% Norwood Financial 22.00% 9.41% 1.02%

Risk and Volatility

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Level One Bancorp pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats Norwood Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management, treasury management, and mobile and internet banking services, as well as debit cards and automated teller machines. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. As of January 29, 2021, it operated sixteen banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as thirty-one automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

