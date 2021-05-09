Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. 448,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,297. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

