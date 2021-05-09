Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

