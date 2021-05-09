Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,777 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 138.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

