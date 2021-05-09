Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 163.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 146,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 23.7% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 68,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.69. The stock has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

