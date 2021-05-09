Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,490,793. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $452.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.82. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

