Exosis Price Up 8.4% This Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $42,518.80 and approximately $57.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,202.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.59 or 0.06703492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.75 or 0.02314126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.24 or 0.00626268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00204837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.50 or 0.00799778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00607348 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.60 or 0.00511517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

