Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $80.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

