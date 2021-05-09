WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

