MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 35,837 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,837 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $107.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43.

