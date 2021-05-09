MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.28. 1,550,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,412. MasTec has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

