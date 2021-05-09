Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) is SFE Investment Counsel’s 10th Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 125,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 129,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 229,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

