CWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

