Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,252,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,410,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $107.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

