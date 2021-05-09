Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $7.99 on Friday, reaching $50.58. 210,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,436. The firm has a market cap of $696.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $183,030.00. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $246,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

