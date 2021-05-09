BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.68 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 230.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 195,224 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

